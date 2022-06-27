Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

AFL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. 17,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,084. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

