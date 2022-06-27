Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $3.90 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 2.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned about 3.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UJAN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. 17,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,299. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

