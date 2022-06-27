Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $7,770,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westlake by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.91.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,661. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.