Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 2,877 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.