Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,286,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,325,000 after buying an additional 344,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.07. 824,787 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

