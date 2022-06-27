Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $64.34.

