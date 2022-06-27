Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 35.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,457,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.