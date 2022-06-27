Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys Shares of 112,500 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up 0.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPXU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 386,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,144,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.