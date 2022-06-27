Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -57.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $797,184.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,303.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 505,513 shares of company stock worth $46,050,026 and have sold 60,289 shares worth $5,836,292. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

