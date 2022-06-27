Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 8%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.17 and last traded at $93.61. Approximately 23,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 542,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -56.51.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 505,513 shares of company stock worth $46,050,026 and sold 60,289 shares worth $5,836,292. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $4,119,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $736,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

