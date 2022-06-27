Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of DT opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 244.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

