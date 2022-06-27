Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 6.5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.68 and last traded at $52.50. 2,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGLE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $720.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,333.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.