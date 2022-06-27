Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 14,894 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

