Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 656 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

