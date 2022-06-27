Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires Shares of 155,138 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.19% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at $6,206,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,521. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

