Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $14.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,916.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,886. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,795.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,254.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

