Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.37% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.37. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.