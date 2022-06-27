Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $329,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.57) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.79) to GBX 4,700 ($57.57) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.06) to GBX 4,500 ($55.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,200.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.40. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

