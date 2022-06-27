Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $271,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 283,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,751,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. 59,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

