Eagle Ridge Investment Management Makes New $21.53 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,530,000. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.60. 284,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.