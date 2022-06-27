easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.00) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.17) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.66) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.57) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 690.27 ($8.46).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 394.90 ($4.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 382.90 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 995 ($12.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 551.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.