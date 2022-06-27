Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.25

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 163383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

