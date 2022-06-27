Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.25

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 163383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.
About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)
Featured Articles
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.