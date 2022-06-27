Edgeware (EDG) Reaches Market Cap of $10.11 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $504,929.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,921,932,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,285,311,794 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

