Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 14%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 804,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 262,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$96.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.