Electroneum Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $65,288.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,922,693,804 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

