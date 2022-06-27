Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

