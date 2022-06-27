Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.44. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $325.82.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,051,092 shares of company stock worth $321,474,118 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

