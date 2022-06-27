Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Embassy Bancorp stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Embassy Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

Get Embassy Bancorp alerts:

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.