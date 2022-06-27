Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of Embassy Bancorp stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Embassy Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.
