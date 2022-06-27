Emercoin Market Capitalization Hits $923,135.10 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $923,135.10 and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00038111 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,479,593 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.