Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Empire has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

