Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.78. Energy Vault shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 4,030 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRGV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

