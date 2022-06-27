Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 1,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Ennis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $519.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,183,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ennis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,379,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 84,547 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.