Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

TSE:ESI opened at C$3.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.14. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$332.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

