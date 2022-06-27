Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Envestnet stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

