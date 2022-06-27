EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $3.33 on Monday, hitting $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

