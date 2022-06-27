Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPRT. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.31.

NYSE EPRT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

