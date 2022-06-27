Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 255 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 260 to SEK 255 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 268 to SEK 236 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.50.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

