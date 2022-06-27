ETHA Lend (ETHA) Reaches Market Cap of $160,667.54

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $160,667.54 and approximately $119,960.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

