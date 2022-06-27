Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

