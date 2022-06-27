EventChain Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $34,606.42 and $2,842.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

