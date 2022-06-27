Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Evolus stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $716.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.07. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

