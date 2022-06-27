Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Up 5.1%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 21.90 and last traded at 21.90. Approximately 1,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,019,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 32.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is 25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.