Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 4119920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.87.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
