FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $295.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.10.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.