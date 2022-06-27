Financial Analysis: Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola HBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Coca-Cola HBC 0 5 4 0 2.44

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus target price of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 372.92%. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus target price of $37.14, suggesting a potential upside of 65.66%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola HBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola HBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million 1.46 -$45.99 million ($1.94) -1.55 Coca-Cola HBC $8.48 billion 0.97 $647.39 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Zevia PBC beats Coca-Cola HBC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Aquarius, Averna, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.