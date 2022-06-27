FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0403 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000324 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 798,351,551 coins and its circulating supply is 595,574,148 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

