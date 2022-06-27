First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Raised by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 163,481 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FBP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.
In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
