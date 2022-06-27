First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

TSE FCR.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

