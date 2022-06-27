First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 13,822 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 556.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.01. 40,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,522. The company has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.17 and its 200 day moving average is $276.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $325.82.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,051,092 shares of company stock worth $321,474,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.