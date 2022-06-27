First Citizens Financial Corp Has $509,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,685,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 81,093 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,359,000.

BATS EFV traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. 3,459,570 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

